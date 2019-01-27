CAIRO — Sudan’s embattled President Omar al-Bashir has travelled to Cairo as popular demonstrations against his 29-year rule continue to shake the country.

Arriving Sunday for a short visit, al-Bashir met with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to discuss deepening relations and improving economic ties.

A statement released by Egypt’s presidency did not mention the monthlong protests that have rattled al-Bashir’s rule, only saying that Egypt supported Sudan’s stability.

Al-Bashir, who took power in a 1989 military coup, has said any change of leadership could only come through the ballot box. He is expected to run for another term in office next year.

Al-Bashir was indicted in 2010 by the International Criminal Court for genocide in Darfur. He restricts his travel to friendly Arab and African countries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.