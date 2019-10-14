Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has also arrived in Juba to attend the kickoff of the talks, according to Ahmed’s office.

The meeting has come after some rebel groups signed a draft agreement in Juba last month, detailing a roadmap for the talks, trust-building measures and an extension of a cease-fire already in place.

According to a summer power-sharing agreement between the generals and pro-democracy movement, the transitional authorities have six months to make peace with rebels.

