Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding the departure of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir as they wait for an announcement outside the Sudanese army headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, on April 11. (EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Sudan’s military was expected to announce a coup to end the 30-year rule of President Omar al-Bashir on Thursday. Conflicting reports emerged over whom the military was planning to put in charge of the government.

Bashir’s apparent ouster came after four months of nationwide street protests that were sparked by price hikes on basic goods but reflected a deep-rooted desire for the replacement of his decades-old regime.

Neither Bashir’s future nor that of a massive sit-in protest in the capital, Khartoum, were clear as of Thursday morning. In anticipation of the army’s announcement, crowds assembled outside their headquarters in Khartoum chanted, “It has fallen, we have won.”

Last month, Bashir, 75, announced a state of emergency in response to the protests, giving the country’s powerful security apparatus nearly unlimited powers to disperse the hundreds of thousands of people who had gathered in the streets of Khartoum and other cities.

But after the sit-in began on April 6, divisions within the armed forces became increasingly visible as low-ranking officers began to join the protests. High-ranking officers followed by declaring their intention not to disperse the protesters.

Fighting between different factions of the security forces led to street battles, resulting in at least 11 deaths, including six members of the armed forces, the information minister said citing a police report. Dozens more were killed since protests began in mid-December, according to human rights groups.

Over the past few days, Bashir has become increasingly isolated, as coalition partners of his ruling National Congress Party declined to join counter-protests in his support.

Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese reveled in Khartoum’s streets this week, singing, dancing, and waving banners imprinted with hopeful slogans calling for the rebuilding of their country. The protests were initially organized by the Sudanese Professionals Association, a group that drew many doctors, lawyers and students. By this week, a significant chunk of Khartoum’s population of around 2 million had joined.

“Revolutionaries: The sit-ins for all our groups of people continues until the objectives of the revolution are achieved,” was the message posted to Twitter from the Sudanese Professionals Association account Thursday morning.

Through the waning years of his rule, Bashir diverted large quantities of the national budget to military spending, while inflation drove prices of flour and other basics up. The average Sudanese citizen is only 19 years old, and has lived their life entirely under Bashir.

Sudan has experienced numerous coups in the past, including the one in 1989 that brought Bashir to power. The military’s use of state television and radio to announce their takeover reminded many older Sudanese of past transitions.

“This is potentially new dawn for Sudan,” said Rashid Abdi, a regional analyst for the International Crisis Group. “It shows that even most entrenched dictatorships are vulnerable. The future is uncertain, but there is now a better chance to engineer a viable, inclusive transition.”

Bashir’s departure would cap a season of protest and political churn in North Africa that recalled the 2011 “Arab Spring” uprisings that removed autocratic leaders in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Yemen. In Algeria, protests that started in February aimed at preventing its ailing president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, from seeking another term in office ended up removing North Africa’s longest serving leader.

But amid the euphoria in Algeria and Sudan, demonstrators have appeared more keenly aware of the looming dangers than their counterparts eight years earlier, vowing to remain in the streets until their broad array of demands were met. The example of Egypt had provided a particularly dire warning. After the fall of Hosni Mubarak, a rocky, two-year transition resulted in a military coup led by the country’s current president, Abdelfattah el-Sissi, and a government more repressive than any in the country’s recent history.

Bashir was indicted in 2009 by the International Criminal Court for five counts of crimes against humanity, two counts of war crimes and three counts of genocide for directing the fighting in the western Sudanese region of Darfur more than a decade ago. He will likely remain in Sudan under house arrest or seek refuge in one of the countries, such as Saudi Arabia or Egypt, that has allowed him to enter in the past without extraditing him.

Bearak reported from Nairobi.

