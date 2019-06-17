Names of missing Chibok school girls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents five years ago are displayed during the fifth anniversary of their abduction, in Abuja, Nigeria, April 14, 2019. (Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters)

Suicide bombers killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more in northeastern Nigeria late Sunday, detonating the deadliest blasts this year in a region plagued by extremist violence.

Two women and a man set off explosives in a tea hall where people had gathered to watch soccer in the small town of Konduga, authorities said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which copied a strategy of Boko Haram, the terrorist organization that has tried over the last decade to build a radical Muslim state in the country.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says that Boko Haram has been defeated. But analysts say the militants have maintained a stubborn grip on Borno State, where violence has claimed hundreds of lives in recent months.

Nigeria — Africa’s most populous nation — faces security threats throughout the country, with Islamist insurgencies persisting in the northeast as clashes continue to the south between farmers and herders. Government corruption hinders efforts to ease conflict, analysts say, siphoning off resources that could be used in the push for peace.

Boko Haram, which means “Western education is forbidden,” is known for sending suicide bombers, particularly women and children, into crowded markets, bus stations and mosques. Female assailants tend to follow a disturbing pattern, according to reports: They apply makeup, wear loose clothing and strap bombs to their waists.



An abandoned village in Borno State, Nigeria, on Sept. 28, 2016. It is estimated that more than 3 million people have been affected by ongoing conflict in Borno State. (Jane Hahn/For The Washington Post)

The group grabbed international attention five years ago after kidnapping hundreds of schoolgirls in the town of Chibok. More than 100 are still missing. Boko Haram has killed an estimated 37,000 people since 2011, according to the Council on Foreign Relations’ Global Conflict Tracker.

Attacks have dropped off since the Nigerian military — with help from Benin, Cameroon, Chad and Niger — shrank Boko Haram’s operating terrain. But the group still holds some villages in the northeast, making remote places such as Konduga especially vulnerable.

The last suicide attack in the region happened in April. Two women detonated their devices near the village of Monguno, killing a soldier and a man who tried to stop them.

During Nigeria’s presidential election in February, gunmen and suicide bombers killed eight people in the city of Maiduguri.

Konduga, where roughly 13,400 people live, has grappled with suicide bombers for years from a faction of Boko Haram led by Abubakar Shekau, who has embraced indiscriminate violence in his quest for territory.

Eight people died there last July after a suicide bomber entered a mosque.

The Sunday blasts, which wounded 47, erupted on the same day that an armed gang killed 34 people in the northwestern state of Zamfara. Police blamed that attack on bandits.

