A local humanitarian worker said at least 9 people were dead and two injured. The worker spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the press.
Chad has suffered attacks for years by Nigeria’s Boko Haram fighters, who have crossed borders and killed tens of thousands during its 10-year insurgency.
Boko Haram extremists killed at least five people in August in Kaiga-Kindjiria.
Many fighters are in the Lake Chad region, launching attacks in Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon and Niger.
