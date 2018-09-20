KAMPALA, Uganda — A government agency in Tanzania says a passenger ferry has capsized on Lake Victoria while carrying an unknown number of people.

The Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency, which is in charge of servicing the vessels, confirms in a statement Thursday that the MV Nyerere was involved in an accident but gives no further details.

It says rescue efforts are underway.

