“We’re signing agreements today in public to facilitate the cash transfer ... and the government recognizes Laizer is a new billionaire,” he said, speaking in terms of the local currency.
Laizer said in a televised interview he plans to open a shopping mall and a school for his community. “The money that I have received today, I will allocate it to more development activities,” he said.
Tanzania is a rich country, President John Magufuli said when congratulating him.
Tanzanite is found only in the East African country.
Mining activities accounted for 17% of the East African country’s GDP in 2019. Magufuli’s administration has imposed reforms that seek to curb smuggling and increase revenue collection in the sector.
