Police and the army tightened security ahead of the swearing-in, and the leaders of Tanzania’s two main opposition parties, ACT Wazalendo and CHADEMA, were charged with organizing unlawful assembly and demonstration.
The opposition asserts that the election was riddled with irregularities, and the United States and others have noted credible allegations that call the vote’s results — and the country’s democratic ideals — into question.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.