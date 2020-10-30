By Associated PressOctober 30, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDTDODOMA, Tanzania — Tanzania’s populist President John Magufuli is declared the overwhelming winner of a 2nd term amid alleged vote fraud.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Follow the latest on Election 2020chevron-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy