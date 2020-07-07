Human rights activists say at least 22 people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been killed by officers enforcing the restrictions.
But activists say there has been no groundswell of widespread public protest in Kenya, one of Africa’s biggest economies, that’s been seen in other parts of the world over police abuse.
Kenya’s police force for two decades has been ranked as the country’s most corrupt institution. It’s also the most deadly, according to human rights groups say.
“We are not going to stand for that anymore,” activist Amelia Hopkins Philips said. “We are going to keep standing up and peacefully protesting until that message gets through.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.