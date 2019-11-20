The nation’s biggest online retailer shuttered this week with no warning, after the director called an all-staff meeting and told the about 100 workers that it wasn’t making money in Cameroon, a senior employee told The Washington Post.

Shock filled the office, said the employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. Full-timers could expect severance pay, the employee said. Contractors, the bulk of the workforce, apparently weren’t so lucky.

The closure comes as Cameroon’s bustling tech scene fights to weather a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives over two years, rattled the nation’s economy and unleashed regular Internet outages.

Dreams of quick deliveries in one of the region’s biggest markets have tangled with a lack of street signs, a general preference for cash payments, worries about fake products and escalating security concerns.

Jumia, the first tech start-up from Africa to list on Wall Street, was founded seven years ago by two French entrepreneurs in Nigeria and operates in 13 countries on the continent.

It is the third e-commerce platform to fold in Cameroon since 2016.



The business environment got tougher, analysts say, after simmering resentment toward authorities burst into a bloody uprising.

Anglophone separatists fighting to establish their own country called Ambazonia routinely clash with French-speaking security forces in Cameroon’s border regions. (About 80 percent of the country speaks French.)

Both sides have been accused of indiscriminate killings, and U.S. officials have accused the Cameroonian military of extrajudicial killings and unlawful detentions.

President Trump recently announced that he would ax trade benefits granted to Cameroon under the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which allows African countries to sell goods to the United States on a duty-free basis.

“Cameroon has failed to address concerns regarding persistent human rights violations being committed by Cameroonian security forces,” Trump said in an October statement.

Jumia, which also runs pickup centers, had to close some rural locations because of the violence.

“Cameroon’s conflict made visits to brick-and-mortar stores dangerous,” said Hendrik Laubscher, an e-commerce analyst at Blue Cape Ventures in South Africa.

Earlier this month, Jumia posted third-quarter losses of $60 million. The Cameroon exit came eight days later.

“Based on our review, we came to the conclusion that our transactional portal as it is run today is not suitable to the current operating environment in Cameroon,” the company said in a statement. “It is more important now than ever to put our focus and resources where they can bring the best value and help us thrive.”

The company will maintain its classifieds platform in the country, which connects independent vendors to buyers.

Orders placed before the shutdown will be fulfilled, said Jumia spokesman Abdesslam Benzitouni, and the company will aim to place its Cameroon staffers in new roles.

“We’re still having those discussions,” he said.

For shoppers like Bambo, online retail options have withered.

“If I want to buy a speaker or something, I’ll contact a friend in another country — like the United States or China — and send them money,” he said.

Joel Zangue, a Web developer who lives in Buea, said he was sad to see a Jumia pickup center close last year in his southwestern city, where shootouts amid the Anglophone crisis have warped life.

He prefers to work from home and order goods to his door.

“They’re afraid to deliver,” he said.

