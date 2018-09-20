KAMPALA, Uganda — The Latest on capsized ferry in Tanzania (all times local):

10:25 p.m.

A regional official in Tanzania says 44 people are confirmed dead after a ferry sank on Lake Victoria.

John Mongella, the commissioner of Mwanza, says 37 people have been rescued after Thursday’s capsizing.

He cannot say how many people were on board until the search and rescue operation is over.

Rescue efforts have been suspended until daybreak Friday.

___

6:20 p.m.

A government agency in Tanzania says a passenger ferry has capsized on Lake Victoria while carrying an unknown number of people.

The Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency, which is in charge of servicing the vessels, confirms in a statement Thursday that the MV Nyerere was involved in an accident but gives no further details.

It says rescue efforts are underway.

