The upturned passenger ferry MV Nyerere floats in the water near Ukara Island in Lake Victoria, Tanzania Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. The death toll rose above 100 after the passenger ferry MV Nyerere capsized on Lake Victoria, Tanzania state radio reported Friday, while a second day of rescue efforts raced the setting sun. (Associated Press)

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Latest on capsized Tanzanian ferry (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

A Tanzanian official says a survivor has been found in a capsized ferry two days after the deadly disaster on Lake Victoria.

Mwanza regional commissioner John Mongella tells reporters that the engineer was found near the engine of the vessel.

Only the ferry’s underside has been exposed since the capsizing on Thursday afternoon that killed 167 people. The death toll is likely to rise.

___

1:40 p.m.

A Tanzanian official says the death toll from a capsized ferry on Lake Victoria has risen to 167 while wooden coffins have arrived at the scene.

The government’s Chief Secretary John Kijazi spoke to reporters after the country’s president ordered the arrests of those responsible for the disaster.

The badly overloaded ferry capsized in the final stretch before shore on Thursday afternoon as people returning from a busy market day shifted and prepared to disembark.

Families of victims are preparing to claim the bodies of their loved ones as search efforts around the ferry’s exposed underside continue.

No one knows how many people were on board the ferry, which had a capacity of 101. Search efforts continue.

The East African nation has a history of deadly maritime disasters.

