Algerian lawyers demonstrate with a national flag outside the constitutional council in a protest against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Thursday March 7, 2019 in Algiers. The Algerian leader, in power since 1999 and all but invisible since a stroke in 2013, is running for a fifth term. (Anis Belghoul/Associated Press)

ALGIERS, Algeria — The latest from Friday’s street protest against longtime Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. All times local.

1:30 p.m.

Thousands of Algerians are converging in a kilometer-long protest against longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

As Friday prayers let out, Algerians gathered in the center of the capital under the close watch of nearby security forces. Holding signs calling for Bouteflika’s ouster, carrying Algerian flags and chanting, the crowd began walking down the city’s wide boulevards.

The protesters are challenging Bouteflika’s fitness to run for a fifth term in next month’s election. The Algerian leader has been in power since 1999 but has been all but absent from the public eye since a stroke in 2013. He has been hospitalized in Switzerland since last month for what the government describes as medical tests.

It’s the third Friday running people have protested. Demonstrators have called for a general strike if the government doesn’t cede.

___

9 a.m.

More than a dozen political parties and unions have thrown their support behind widening street protests against Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and denounced the government’s “stubborn” hold on power.

More protests are planned for Friday challenging Bouteflika’s fitness to run for a fifth term. The Algerian leader has been in power since 1999 but has been all but absent from the public eye since a stroke in 2013. He has been hospitalized in Switzerland since last month for what the government describes as medical tests.

At a meeting that ended late Thursday, 15 opposition parties and four unions praised the protest movement and criticized the government for its “stubborn power” in insisting upon the elections in April. Protesters are calling for a general strike if the government doesn’t back down.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.