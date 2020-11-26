By Associated PressNovember 26, 2020 at 1:22 AM ESTNAIROBI, Kenya — The UN says shortages are now ‘very critical’ in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, and 1 million people are displaced.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy