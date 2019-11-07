South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was present to congratulate the Springboks. He joked he was glad it wasn’t an election year in South Africa because the Springboks “would have won.”
South Africa beat England in Saturday’s final in Japan to clinch a third World Cup title.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD