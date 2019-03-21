TOPSHOT - A military helicopter delivers food aid for the survivors of the Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani on March 20, 2019. (Zinyange Auntony/AFP/Getty Images)

Ceaseless rain and widespread devastation hampered rescue operations on Thursday as underequipped aid agencies struggle to come to terms with the scale of the damage left by Cyclone Idai on central Mozambique.

Satellite images from the European Space Agency still show a vast inland sea of more than 1,000 square miles stretching away from the port Beira where the cyclone landed on Friday and shattered this poor port town of half a million people that already suffered from poor infrastructure.

“It’s quite tragic what we’re seeing,” said Hugo Du Plessis, an aviation operations official for the World Food Program. “My pilots are telling me that people are still up in trees, but so are snakes. Imagine, having to choose between a snake and drowning.”

While the waters are slowly receding, they are still up to waist level in many areas and tens of thousands of people are still stranded, with aid agencies estimating that 400,000 people have lost their homes and will need to be housed in emergency shelters.

Minister of Land and Environment Celso Correia told journalists on Thursday that the death toll in Mozambique was 217 while 15,000 people still needed to be rescued. So far 3,000 have been saved. Another 100 are believed to have died in neighboring Zimbabwe.

There are fears, however, that the toll could soar into the thousands once some of the more remote affected areas are reached.



A young girl is helped from a boat after being evacuated from flood waters following cyclone force winds and heavy rain near the coastal city of Beira, Mozambique, Wednesday March 20, 2019. (Josh Estey/AP)

The plan is ultimately to set up vast camps to house the displaced, but for now the immediate goal, six days after the cyclone hit, is still just to rescue people and feed them.

“The grand plan is to set up two mega camps,” said Gerald Bourke, a spokesman for WFP. “The question is how to get people there. There’s talk of using a combination of boats and helicopters.”

For now the aid agencies struggling to help people are woefully underequipped with just two U.N. helicopters that arrived from Uganda and South Africa and one cargo aircraft. There is also an urgent need for flat bottomed boats to venture out into the flooded areas to find people.

Choppy seas and washed roads has made getting the necessary equipment to Beira very difficult.

Most of the rescues have been carried out by the heavily overburdened helicopters that can take up 30 people at a time.

While the port of Beira itself has reopened, allowing in much needed supplies such as fuel, the damage in the city is everywhere, with the sheeting from roofs lying in piles and trees robbed of their leaves and branches. There is also no power or running water.

