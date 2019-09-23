The three, plus Workers Party leader Louisa Hanoune, a fixture on Algeria’s political scene, are charged with plotting against the state and undermining the army.

The charges center on March meetings of the four that Hanoune’s lawyer, Rachid Khane, said aimed to examine Algeria’s political situation amid protest marches seeking Bouteflika’s resignation.

Some within the administration saw more sinister designs, reportedly including plotting to fire army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.