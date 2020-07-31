Images circulating online showed the two big vehicles crumpled and overturned by the roadside.
Both drivers and four police officers traveling on the bus were among those killed, officials said. The 15 injured were taken to a hospital, where some were reported in critical condition.
Automobile accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. The World Health Organization has said that road accidents killed more than 10,000 people in Sudan in 2018.
In May, a fiery head-on collision between a truck packed with passengers and a tractor-trailer killed 57 people and left more than 20 injured on a highway in the country’s Darfur region.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.