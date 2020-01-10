“I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said, ‘What, did I have something do with it?’” Trump asked the crowd.

Trump played no apparent role in the Eritrea peace deal, but Washington has played a convening role in another deal Ethio­pian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is seeking with Egypt that will regulate how quickly Ethi­o­pia can fill a new dam it has built in the upper reaches of the Nile River that has major implications for the flow of water that Egypt relies on economically.

AD

AD

The apparent conflation of the two led to widespread befuddlement on social media in Ethi­o­pia and elsewhere, though by and large the comments weren’t taken seriously.



The U.S. Embassy in Ethi­o­pia referred reporters to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks in October congratulating Abiy for his prize.

“He was talking about Egypt and Ethiopia,” a senior Ethio­pian government official told the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media on the matter. “President Trump really believes he avoided a war as such … but that was not the case.”

Ministers from Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan, which controls a stretch of the Nile between its two sparring neighbors, will meet in Washington next week to discuss the ongoing impasse in talks concerning the dam.

AD

AD