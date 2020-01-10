“I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said, ‘What, did I have something do with it?’” Trump asked the crowd.
Trump played no apparent role in the Eritrea peace deal, but Washington has played a convening role in another deal Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is seeking with Egypt that will regulate how quickly Ethiopia can fill a new dam it has built in the upper reaches of the Nile River that has major implications for the flow of water that Egypt relies on economically.
The apparent conflation of the two led to widespread befuddlement on social media in Ethiopia and elsewhere, though by and large the comments weren’t taken seriously.
The U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia referred reporters to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks in October congratulating Abiy for his prize.
“He was talking about Egypt and Ethiopia,” a senior Ethiopian government official told the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media on the matter. “President Trump really believes he avoided a war as such … but that was not the case.”
Ministers from Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan, which controls a stretch of the Nile between its two sparring neighbors, will meet in Washington next week to discuss the ongoing impasse in talks concerning the dam.
Trump has rarely commented on African affairs, and while he is often criticized for neglecting the continent, he remains popular in Kenya and Nigeria, according to a recent poll that similarly neglected to survey most of the continent’s 54 countries.
After 20-year military standoff, Ethiopia and Eritrea agree to normalize ties in historic breakthrough