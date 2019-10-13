The election comes just four days after media mogul candidate Nabil Karoui was released from jail. He’s facing money laundering and tax evasion charges that he calls politically driven.
Karoui is running against conservative law professor Kais Saied, an independent supported by the Islamist party Ennahdha. Ennahdha won the parliamentary election on Oct. 6, followed by Karoui’s Heart of Tunisia party.
