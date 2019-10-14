Security forces fanned out to search for him.

The ministry statement says the soldier was injured in the neck but didn’t have details about the French man who died.

There was no known connection between the attack and Tunisia’s presidential election on Sunday. Several journalists were assaulted but not injured after results were announced.

Polling agencies suggest former law professor Kais Saied defeated media mogul Nabil Karoui by a landslide.

