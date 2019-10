Saied said he wanted “to remove the ambiguity related to the lack of equal opportunities between the two candidates.”

Karoui has been imprisoned since August 23 on allegations of money laundering and tax evasion.

His supporters claim he was jailed on the eve of the elections for political reasons as he was leading the polls.

