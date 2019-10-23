He pledged to tackle the roots of extremism, saying “we must stand united against terrorism.”
Saied, a conservative, won the presidential election earlier this month. He received support from the moderate Islamist party Ennahdha, which was victorious in Tunisia’s recent parliamentary election.
He succeeds the late Beji Caid Essebsi, who died in office in July.
