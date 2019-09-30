A member of the Italian military stands next to a damaged armored personnel carrier after an attack on a European Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

Al-Shabab, a Somali militancy affiliated with al-Qaeda, claimed two attacks in Somalia on Monday, both targeting Western forces backing the government.

The Somali government said no coalition members were injured or killed, but the brazenness of the attacks highlighted the insurgent group’s continued ability to destabilize the country.

One attack, apparently led by an explosive-laden vehicle and followed by foot soldiers, took place at the gates of Baledogle airfield, where the U.S. military stations drones and trains Somali soldiers. The second took place in the capital, Mogadishu, and involved the bombing of an Italian military convoy returning to base from a training exercise.

Italy’s Defense Ministry said none of its troops had been injured in the Mogadishu attack. Somalia’s deputy interior minister, Aden Isak, said the attempt on the airfield in Baledogle was a “failed attack” and resulted only in the deaths of al-Shabab fighters. U.S. Africa Command said it was still trying to confirm details.

The U.S. base at Baledogle was recently expanded and is central to the U.S. military’s strategy in Somalia, which largely relies on training Somali special forces and striking al-Shabab targets using drones. The U.S. military has conducted 55 airstrikes in Somalia this year, killing more than 300 fighters, continuing an upward year-on-year trend since President Trump relaxed rules of engagement in early 2017.

The base is in Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region, where al-Shabab is most active.

Al-Shabab has waged what amounts to a guerrilla war against the Somali government and its foreign backers since it was dislodged from control over many of southern Somalia’s cities in 2011. The group now only controls rural areas in the south, but regularly attacks Somali cities. It seeks to take control of the government and impose a strict version of Islamic law.

Most analysts put the number of al-Shabab fighters somewhere just short of 10,000, though the true number is hard to discern, as many of the group’s members blend in and out of civilian life. The group has carried out nearly daily attacks across Somalia this year, killing more than 1,600 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

