KAMPALA, Uganda — Officials say a 9-year-old Congolese child who tested positive for Ebola in neighboring Uganda has died.

Dr. Eddy Kasenda, Ebola representative in the Congolese border town of Kasindi, said the victim will be repatriated to Congo Friday.

A Ugandan official at the hospital where the girl had been in isolation confirmed her death overnight. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

The girl, who was traveling with her mother, was identified at a border screening Wednesday as a possible Ebola patient and isolated.

Ugandan authorities believe she didn’t have contact with any Ugandan.

Ebola has killed nearly 2,000 people in eastern Congo since August 2018.

Although the highly infectious disease has proved stubborn to contain inside Congo, cross-border contamination has been rare.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.