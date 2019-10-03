Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, says he will run for president in 2021, likely against President Yoweri Museveni.

Wine faces multiple criminal offences, including a treason charge stemming from his alleged role in an incident in which the president’s motorcade was pelted with stones.

Wine is urging Museveni to retire after three decades in power, saying young people should take over leadership in key positions.

