Ugandan security forces are frequently accused of restricting live coverage of demonstrations deemed to be against long-time leader Yoweri Museveni, who is being challenged by a musician popular with young people.

In the past week security forces deployed heavily at Makerere University in the capital, Kampala, to quell a student protest over tuition fees.

Some journalists were injured or attacked as police respond to protest events there, according to the Uganda Editors’ Guild.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD