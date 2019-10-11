He says that while Uganda’s penal code “only criminalizes the act,” the country needs legislation against “recruitment, promotion, exhibition” activities related to gay rights.

Lokodo has long called for the introduction of tough new legislation after a panel of judges nullified an anti-gay law enacted by President Yoweri Museveni in 2014.

That law had prescribed punishments of up to life in prison for those convicted of engaging in gay sex.

