KAMPALA, Uganda — The Ugandan pop star and opposition figure Bobi Wine has been freed on bail after spending three nights in a maximum-security prison.

The lawmaker whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu is charged with disobeying statutory authority. He faces trial over staging a street protest in July against a tax on social media.

Prosecutors opposed his bail application on Thursday. The singer appeared via video link from prison in an apparent move by authorities to prevent a public appearance.

Wine also faces separate treason charges.

He has urged youth to challenge the leadership of this East African country and has hinted he may run for the presidency in 2021.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has held power since 1986.

