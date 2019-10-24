A police officer confirmed the arrests, saying the men were detained following a “complaint from the public.” He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

Activists say attacks against LGBT people are increasing amid efforts by Uganda’s ethics minister to introduce a bill that would punish gay sex with death. The government spokesman denies such a plan exists.

Uganda’s penal code punishes gay sex with up to life in prison.

