The plane flying from Djibouti was delivering food aid for people displaced by heavy rains.
There was no immediate word on what caused the crash. The United Nations is yet to comment.
Ali Jeite Osman, the governor of Hiran region, told reporters that a fire erupted in the plane after the crash but they could not extinguish it as the airport lacked firefighting apparatus.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.