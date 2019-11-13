Guterres said the G5 Sahel Force established by five countries — Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Chad and Mauritania — to fight the Islamic State and other extremist groups “continues to face significant training, capability and equipment shortfalls, which hamper its full operationalization.”
But the secretary-general stressed that combatting terrorism “cannot be outsourced to the G5 Sahel countries, the region or the continent” — it is a global issue.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD