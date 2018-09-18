UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. envoy for South Sudan says the first step by the country’s warring parties to demonstrate their backing for what they say is their final peace agreement is to silence their guns immediately and everywhere — which hasn’t happened.

Nicholas Haysom told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that without an end to fighting “the international community will be reluctant to provide financial support.”

U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix said the signing of a revitalized peace agreement “is an important milestone in a crisis now entering its fifth year.”

But he said “it is of great concern that within days of the signing of the agreement there have been reports of fighting in Central Equatoria and Unity.”

The civil war has killed tens of thousands and millions are displaced.

