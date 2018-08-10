UNITED NATIONS — U.N. experts say “predatory behavior” by armed groups in Libya is posing a direct threat to forming a national government and ending lawlessness that has fueled Islamic militancy, human trafficking and instability in the wider region.

The experts also warned in the summary of a report to the U.N. Security Council obtained Friday by The Associated Press that “the use of violence to exert control over Libya’s state institutions might result in a return of armed confrontations in Tripoli,” the country’s capital.

They noted that the Libyan Investment Authority, National Oil Corporation and Central Bank of Libya “were targets of threats and attacks, impacting on the performance of Libya’s oil and financial sectors.”

Libya slid into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed ruler Moammar Gadhafi.

