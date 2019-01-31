UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to extend an arms embargo on Central African Republic for a year but also raised the possibility that it could be lifted earlier as the government has urged.

The French-drafted resolution adopted Thursday says the council intends to establish benchmarks by April 30 on security sector reform, the demobilization and reintegration of combatants, and the management of weapons and ammunition that could guide a review of the arms embargo.

It asks the panel of experts monitoring the embargo and sanctions against individuals which were also extended to assess progress on the benchmarks by July 31, and says the council will review the arms embargo measures by Sept. 30.

France’s U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre said the government’s “message was heard loud and clear.”

