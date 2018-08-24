UNITED NATIONS — The spokesman for the U.N. secretary-general says a peacekeeper from Burundi has been killed in an attack in the Central African Republic.

Stephane Dujarric says Thursday’s attack apparently was carried out by “anti-Balaka elements” — a reference to a mostly Christian force that has several times attacked U.N. peacekeepers who are trying to quell interreligious and intercommunal fighting in the country.

Dujarric said Friday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offers his condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper, as well as to Burundi’s government.

He also said that intentional attacks on U.N. peacekeepers “may constitute a war crime” and urged Central African Republic authorities to investigate “and swiftly bring those responsible to justice.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.