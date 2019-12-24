The United Nations and its humanitarian partners condemned the violent incidents and urged Nigerian authorities to do their utmost to prevent further violence and protect civilians.

Borno state was the birthplace of the Boko Haram insurgency a decade ago and it has suffered the worst of the Boko Haram attacks.

Dujarric said over 36,000 people have been killed since the beginning of the conflict, about half of them civilians.

