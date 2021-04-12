In March, at least 20 migrants died after smugglers threw 80 people overboard during a voyage from Djibouti to Yemen.
In October, at least eight migrants drowned after smugglers forced them off a boat near Djibouti. In 2017, up to 50 migrants from Somalia and Ethiopia drowned when a smuggler forced them into the sea off Yemen’s coast. And in 2018, at least 30 migrants and refugees died when a boat capsized off Yemen, with survivors reporting gunfire.
