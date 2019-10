UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council says a peace deal in South Sudan signed a year ago is “a window of opportunity” to end the civil war in the world’s newest nation and achieve “sustainable peace and stability.”

The U.N.’s most powerful body said in a statement approved by all 15 members and read at an open meeting Tuesday that it welcomes “initial progress” in implementing the agreement. That includes a reduction of political violence and the return of some opposition representatives to the capital Juba.