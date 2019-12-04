Amnesty International says the decision “will rob people and organizations in Tanzania a vital avenue to justice” in a country with a deeply flawed justice system. The rights group says most cases pending at the court are against Tanzania.
Magufuli’s administration has severely restricted the activities of non-governmental groups and independent media.
Tanzania’s government recently warned local media against quoting foreigners after the United States and Britain expressed concerns about irregularities in local elections.
