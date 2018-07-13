UNITED NATIONS — The Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution that will dramatically cut the United Nations-African Union peacekeeping force in Sudan’s vast western Darfur region in response to reduced fighting and improved security conditions.

The resolution adopted Friday by a vote of 15-0 looks ahead to “the eventual exit” of the joint force known as UNAMID.

The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when ethnic Africans rebelled, accusing the Arab-dominated Sudanese government of discrimination. The government in Khartoum was accused of retaliating by arming local nomadic Arab tribes and unleashing them on civilian populations — a charge it denies.

The U.N.-AU force was established in 2007 with a mandate to help protect civilians.

The new resolution will cut UNAMID’s troop strength from the current 8,735 to 4,050 by June 30, 2019.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.