“Mr. Faure and I are very good friends and an election does not mean the end of one’s contribution to one’s motherland,” Ramkalawan, a six-time presidential candidate, said shortly after the announcement.
Faure acknowledged his loss and wished the winner well, the Seychelles News Agency reported. Ramkalawan’s party also won a majority of parliament seats, the agency reported.
The new president is expected to be sworn in Monday.
The voting turnout was roughly 75% in the country of just under 100,000 people whose tourism-heavy economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
