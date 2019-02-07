YAOUNDE, Cameroon — The United States ambassador to Cameroon has said that despite the announcement that the U.S. has cut military aid to Cameroon, relations between the two countries remain excellent.

Ambassador Peter Henry Barlerin met with Cameroon’s government spokesman Rene Emmanuel Sadi on Thursday, a day after the U.S. said it’s cutting military aid to Cameroon over human rights concerns after growing allegations of abuses by security forces.

Barlerin said the U.S. will not stop security cooperation with Cameroon, which is a key security partner. Some 300 U.S. troops are based in the northern town of Garoua to train and assist the Cameroonian military, including in its fight against Islamic extremism in its far northern region.

Cameroon’s government has not commented on the move by the U.S.

