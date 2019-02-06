The United States will scale back its security assistance to Cameroon following credible allegations that the Cameroonian military carried out human rights violations in the Central African country, the State Department said Wednesday.

Cameroon is a key U.S. security partner, and around 300 U.S. troops are currently based there to train and assist the Cameroonian military, including in its fight against extremism in its far northern region. Human rights groups have repeatedly reported that Cameroonian security forces have targeted civilians, both in the far north and in the country’s unstable southwest and northwest regions, where the military is battling English-speaking separatists fighting to create a breakaway nation called Ambazonia.

“We emphasize that it is in Cameroon’s interest to show greater transparency in investigating credible allegations of gross violations of human rights security forces, particularly in the Northwest, Southwest, and Far North Regions,” a State Department official said Wednesday.

Read more

Cameroon’s crackdown on its English-speaking minority is fueling support for a secessionist movement

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news