AFRICOM did not give a reason for the drone’s loss, but said it was investigating.

In September, the U.S. military said it carried out several airstrikes against the Islamic State group in Libya, killing 40 militants. Those were the first U.S. strikes in the North African country in over a year.

Oil-rich Libya remains fractured after descending into chaos in 2011, when an international military coalition helped rebels overthrow longtime autocrat Moammar Gadhafi.

