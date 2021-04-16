The statement did not say who is affected by the visa restrictions.
The election was a generational clash between Museveni, 76, and the popular singer and opposition lawmaker known as Bobi Wine, 39, who was detained and harassed multiple times ahead of the vote. Wine later alleged widespread irregularities in the election.
Blinken said that “opposition candidates were routinely harassed, arrested, and held illegally without charge. Ugandan security forces were responsible for the deaths and injuries of dozens of innocent bystanders and opposition supporters.” Civil society figures were intimidated and arrested, and journalists were targeted with violence, he said.
Uganda’s government limited accreditation for election observers to the point where the United States decided not to observe at all.
Blinken’s statement said the U.S. will consider additional measures against individuals.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.