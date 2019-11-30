The ruling SWAPO party leads with 66% of the vote in the National Assembly race while the Popular Democratic Movement has gained seats with 15%.
Some 1.3 million voters were registered for Wednesday’s election.
While troubles were reported with some electronic voting machines, a preliminary statement by observer missions calls the election free, fair and “generally peaceful.”
