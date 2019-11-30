WINDHOEK, Namibia — With more than 85% of votes counted, Namibia’s president is set to win another term and already is thanking voters.

The southern African nation’s electoral commission said Saturday that President Hage Geingob leads with 57% of the vote while opposition challenger Dr. Panduleni Itula has 28%.

That’s a sharp decrease in support for Geingob from 87% in the previous election in 2014. Public frustration has been high over corruption scandals and unemployment.

The ruling SWAPO party leads with 66% of the vote in the National Assembly race while the Popular Democratic Movement has gained seats with 15%.

Some 1.3 million voters were registered for Wednesday’s election.

While troubles were reported with some electronic voting machines, a preliminary statement by observer missions calls the election free, fair and “generally peaceful.”

