TUNIS, Tunisia — A woman from Tunisia’s moderate Islamic party has been elected mayor of the capital city, Tunis, the first time a woman holds the post.

Souad Abderrahim, a 54-year-old pharmacist, won the post in the second round of voting on Tuesday by the municipal council. She defeated her top rival, Kamel Idir, of the party founded by the Tunisian president.

Abderrahim, a former lawmaker who doesn’t wear a veil, was the only winner among a half-dozen women from her Ennahda party who competed for mayoral posts in the region around Tunis.

Tunisia’s municipal elections were held May 6, but newly-elected municipal councils are only now voting for mayors.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are set for 2019.

