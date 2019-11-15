The South African Cabin Crew Association and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa announced the strike shortly after the airline said it is launching a restructuring process that could affect nearly 950 employees.
The airline says its challenges include insufficient revenue and an aging fleet. It also currently lacks a permanent CEO.
SAA’s international destinations include New York, London, Hong Kong and Frankfurt.
